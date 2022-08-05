AFU are preparing for active actions by Russians in south, - spokeswoman for Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Humeniuk

The defense forces of the south are preparing for active enemy action.

Natalya Humeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the defense forces of southern Ukraine, told about this during the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

According to her, the enemy is forming strike groups. However, the AFU keeps the infrastructure facilities that are important for the Russians under fire control.

"We observe that they are forming strike groups in the Kryvyi Rih direction, trying to raise reserves. But we continue to maintain fire control over those objects of the occupied territory that are vital for them: transport arteries, logistics depots," Humeniuk said.

The head of the press center of the defense forces of the South emphasized that the destruction of the enemy's equipment and ammunition depots by the Armed Forces strongly undermines the morale of the invaders and exhausts them materially.

"Active actions by the enemy are not excluded. That is why we support the idea of evacuating people so that the Armed Forces can do their work. Of course, we are also preparing for active actions by the Russians, and the enemies see this and are also preparing. Because they there is nothing left, they are in a difficult situation due to problems in transport connections," Humenyuk said.

Also, according to her, active partisan movement continues in the occupied territories. In addition, the enemy has not made significant progress in preparing for the so-called referendum.