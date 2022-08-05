Occupiers fired near Zaporizhzhia NPP. Three "arrivals" were recorded near industrial site, - "Energoatom"

Today, August 5, 2022, the Russian military again resorted to provocations. As a result of their shelling at 2:30 p.m., three "arrivals" were recorded near the Zaporizhzia PP industrial site.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of "Energoatom".

As noted, the enemy hit the 330 kV high-voltage communication line of the autotransformer of the Zaporizhzhia TPP.

"Despite the provocations of the rashists, the ZNPP continues to work and deliver power to the power system of Ukraine through the lines that are working. In accordance with their capacity, a decision was made to unload and disconnect one of the operating power units of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the network," the message reads.

No releases and discharges of radioactive substances were recorded.

"The invaders continue to terrorize and endanger the entire civilized world. It is necessary to take all measures as soon as possible in order to return control over the nuclear facility to Ukraine!" - added in "Energoatom".

