ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3611 visitors online
News
3 685 12

"SAPO plays key role in fight against corruption and in protecting against Russian influence," - US Ambassador Brink

клименко,брінк

US Ambassador Bridget Brink held a meeting with the head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko.

The diplomat announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"SAPO plays a key role in the fight against corruption and protection from Russian influence, and helps create a strong, democratic, sovereign Ukraine. We will continue to support its important work," Brink emphasized.

Read more: Oleksandr Klymenko will become new head of Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office

Author: 

Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (392) Oleksandr Klymenko (16) Bridget Brink (108)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 