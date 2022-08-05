"SAPO plays key role in fight against corruption and in protecting against Russian influence," - US Ambassador Brink
US Ambassador Bridget Brink held a meeting with the head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko.
The diplomat announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
"SAPO plays a key role in the fight against corruption and protection from Russian influence, and helps create a strong, democratic, sovereign Ukraine. We will continue to support its important work," Brink emphasized.
