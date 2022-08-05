Enemy is trying to establish control over Soledar and Bakhmut and push our troops away from western outskirts of Donetsk, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 08052022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 163 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

There are no changes on the Volyn and Polissia directions. In the Siversk direction, the enemy is holding separate units of the troops of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Conducts engineering equipment of positions and installation of video surveillance systems. Artillery shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of Zalizniy Mist and Hremiach settlements in Chernihiv region and Starikove, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on preventing the Defense Forces from creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy used barrel and jet artillery to shell the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Ruska Lozova, Korobochkine, Cherkaski Tyshky, Stary Saltiv, and Verkhniy Saltiv. Conducted aerial reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles near Ruska Lozova, Mali Prokhody, Husarivka, and Chepil.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions, but carried out fire damage from artillery of various types near Bohorodychne, Dolyna, Dibrivne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, and Ridne.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts in the areas of Bakhmut and Avdiivka. It is trying to create favorable conditions for establishing control over the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut and pushing our troops away from the western outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

On the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions, the enemy used tanks, barrel and rocket artillery for shelling near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamiansk, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Soledar, Yakovlivka, and Kodem. Made an air strike near Vershyn. With offensive actions, the occupiers tried to capture advantageous lines and improve the tactical position in the areas of Bakhmut, Zaytseve, and Vershyna, they did not succeed, they retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Avdiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Nevelsky, Netailove, and Krasnohorivka. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, and Pisky.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled the areas of Mariinka, Volodymyrivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Novosilka, Charivne, Novopillia, Huliaipole and Neskuchne from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled another enemy assault in the direction of Mariinka and forced the enemy to flee. The occupiers carried out reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles in the districts of Zaporizhzhia and Novoselivka Druha.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied positions and prevent our units from creating favorable conditions for a counteroffensive using available means of fire damage. The enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Posad-Pokrovske, Stepova Dolyna, Lupareve, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Chervona Dolyna, Zeleny Hai, Andriivka, Trudolyubivka, Novovorontsovka, Topolyne, Potemkine, Olhyne, Nikopol. Used aviation for strikes near Lozove, Velyke Artakovo, and Andriivka. The enemy made an offensive attempt in the direction of Lozove. He was decisively repulsed by Ukrainian soldiers and left. Unmanned aerial vehicles are actively used to identify the positions of our units and adjust artillery fire.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy naval group focuses its main efforts on supporting the land group, blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements deep within the territory of Ukraine. Four sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

Our units continue to successfully carry out missile and artillery fire missions in the designated directions. The enemy experiences an acute shortage of trained and at least somehow motivated replenishment for the units suffering losses as a result of the war in Ukraine.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win together!", the message reads.