Putin will ask Erdogan to help Russia circumvent Western sanctions, - Washington Post

According to The Washington Post, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on August 5, will ask him to help circumvent Western sanctions.

The Washington Post notes that the second face-to-face meeting between Putin and Erdogan in three weeks raises fears that the Kremlin may strengthen economic ties with Turkey, a NATO country that has not joined the sanctions against Moscow.

Interceptions ahead of the meeting suggest that Russia is hoping for Turkey's agreement to establish new channels to help it avoid sanctions in the banking, energy and industrial sectors.

The proposal, which Ukrainian intelligence sources told The Washington Post, calls for Erdogan's government to allow Russia to buy stakes in Turkish refineries, oil terminals and storage tanks — a move that economists say could help hide the origin of its exports after the European Union's oil embargo. Russia is also demanding that several state-owned Turkish banks open correspondent accounts for the largest Russian banks, which experts say would be a gross violation of Western sanctions. The Kremlin also proposes that Russian industrial producers be allowed to operate outside free economic zones in Turkey.

At the same time, the publication notes that there are currently no signs that Turkey will support these agreements, as they would leave the country's own banks and companies at risk of secondary sanctions and cut off their access to Western markets.

A high-ranking Turkish official, answering a question about the Russian proposal, did not go into details, but said that the country, as before, is "committed to the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine." He added that Turkey "in principle... exclusively joins the sanctions imposed by the United Nations."

