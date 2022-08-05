Ukraine calls on international community to urgently take measures to force Russia to release ZNPP, - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the actions of the Russian occupying forces on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the city of Enerhodar, which they captured on August 5, 2022.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

"In particular, against the background of the cynical video statement of the President of the Russian Federation at the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons about the absence of the Russian Federation's intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Russia resorted to numerous provocations at the nuclear facility.

After the introduction from the beginning of August 2022 to the premises of the 1st and 2nd blocks of the ZNPP, which are in the stage of repair, military trucks and SUVs filled with weapons, artillery shelling of the territory near the ZNPP industrial site took place today. As a result of the three recorded hits, the high-voltage power supply line of the ZNPP - Zaporizhzhia TPP was damaged.

The possible consequences of hitting an operating reactor are equivalent to the use of an atomic bomb.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the international community to urgently take measures to force Russia to release the ZNPP and transfer the power plant to the control of Ukraine for the sake of the security of the whole world," the statement said.