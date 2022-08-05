Russia's number one task is to stop arms deliveries to Ukraine. We won't let that happen, - Kuleba

Russia is trying to stop arms shipments to Ukraine with rocket attacks or misinformation about their misuse, but the Ukrainian authorities will not allow these efforts to succeed.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba in Twіtter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia knows that its aggression is experiencing a major failure if arms deliveries to Ukraine continue. The number one task for Russia is to stop the deliveries, whether with missile strikes on logistics or with disinformation about the likely misuse of weapons in Ukraine. We will not allow either of these efforts to succeed," said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

