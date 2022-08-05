Occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia NPP for second time, three "arrivals" were recorded near one of power units, - "Energoatom"

On the evening of August 5, Russian terrorists fired a second round of MLRS fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Three "arrivals" were recorded right at the plant site, near one of the power units where the nuclear reactor is located.

This was stated by press service of "Energoatom", repors Censor.NЕТ.

"The Rashists seriously damaged the nitrogen-oxygen plant and the combined auxiliary building. There are risks of hydrogen leaks and spraying of radioactive substances. There is a high fire hazard. There are currently no casualties.

Before the firing, representatives of Rosatom hastily left the plant. They probably knew that an attack was being prepared," the report says.

It is noted that Ukrainian ZNPP personnel are on site and are taking all measures to ensure nuclear and radiation safety and to eliminate the consequences of the damage.

"Energoatom" reminded that today at approximately 14:30, the Russian military shelled Zaporizhzhia NPP three times. They hit the high-voltage 330 kV VRP communication line of the Zaporizhzhya NPP - Zaporizhzhya TPP autotransformer. As a result it was damaged, an emergency protection was triggered at one of the power units, and the diesel generators were switched on. Currently, this unit is unloaded and disconnected from the grid.