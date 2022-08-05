Head of Ukrainian office of Amnesty International Pokalchuk resigns after organization's report on AFU

The director of the Ukrainian office of Amnesty International, Oksana Pokalchuk, announced on Friday, August 5, that she was resigning.

She stated, who is leaving his post after the scandalous report of Amnesty International, in which defenders of Ukraine were accused of allegedly endangering civilians, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I am resigning from Amnesty International in Ukraine. This is another loss that the war has brought me. My beloved work, 7 years of my life, plans for the future, and for the last 5 months - also a lifeline in the form of human rights work for the benefit of my native country during the war.

Everything crashed against a wall of bureaucracy and a deafening language barrier. It's not about English, it's about the fact that unless you live in a country where occupiers have invaded and are tearing it to pieces, you probably can't understand what it's like to condemn an army of defenders. And there are no words in any language that can convey that to someone who hasn't felt that pain.

Even yesterday I had a naive hope that I could make it right. That we would hold at least 200 meetings and still explain, reach out, make my point. Then the text would be deleted and replaced by another. Today I realized that this is not going to happen.

I joined Amnesty International in Ukraine almost 7 years ago because first of all I shared the values of the organization. Amnesty International is more than 10 million people worldwide and hundreds of activists and activists in Ukraine, it is a tool to influence countries, authorities and people's perception of various social problems in the world.

This organization has incredibly strong human rights defenders and women human rights defenders, activists and activists who move the sun and the planets to protect human rights in the most distant corners of the world.

Amnesty International has been working in Ukraine for more than 30 years since the formation of our country's independence. During its work in the organization our team has done a lot of work for the benefit of the society: we investigated and recorded human rights violations in the occupied Crimea, documented crimes committed during the Revolution of Dignity and demanded (and continue to demand) their effective investigation, fought for safety for the victims. of domestic violence, conducted campaigns on ratification of the Istanbul Convention by Ukraine, engaged in education on human rights, development of activism and human rights movement in Ukraine.

During these years, we have fought for human rights with value, sincerity, openness and tirelessness. We have pushed for reforms from the government of Ukraine and for the international community to give Ukraine the attention and support it needs.

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, we have not stopped highlighting the violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed by Russia, the aggressor country.

We have carefully documented these violations, and they will form the basis of numerous legal proceedings and help bring those responsible to justice. For example, I am convinced that our study of the attack on the Drama Theater in Mariupol will provide solid evidence and help punish those responsible for this horrific, inhumane crime. And in almost 6 months we have published a number of scrupulous and high-quality studies.

I want to emphasize this because it is important. It is not a question of international or local human rights organizations not recording the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces. The principle of independence and impartiality in such work is important, which is ultimately what international and national human rights organizations are for. But such important reports, published at such a moment and in such a context, cannot fail to include information about the other side of the war, about who started the war.

We, from the Ukrainian office, constantly pointed out that the press release, which the organization issued on August 4, should at least investigate two sides and take into account the position of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. As we noted, Amnesty International representatives finally asked the Ministry of Defense for a response, but gave very little time to reply.

As a result, unwittingly, the organization created material that sounded like support for the Russian narrative. In an effort to protect civilians, the study became a tool of Russian propaganda.

Over the past few days my colleagues and I have been actively conducting explanatory work inside the organization. I spoke to Amnesty representatives from dozens of countries to make sure that the position of Ukraine and Ukrainians was heard.

Also I repeatedly spoke with the leadership of the organization which, unfortunately, did not take appropriate steps to protect the interests of the people for whose benefit the organization and the entire human rights movement works.

In addition to the lack of a proper response, a great activist initiative of people from all over the world who have been outraged by this press release has been ignored.

It is painful for me to admit this, but the leadership of Amnesty International and I are at odds on values. So I have decided to leave the organization. I believe that any work for the public good must be done with the local context in mind and with thought for the consequences. Most importantly, I am convinced that our research must be done in a rigorous manner and with an opinion of people whose lives are often directly affected by the words and deeds of international organizations.

I am coming with the hope that we - Ukrainians and female Ukrainians, representatives and female representatives of civil society, with our actions and active position, will be able to change the attitude of the international community toward Ukraine. We will be able to move international organizations, make them more human, flexible and able to respond effectively to crises not only in Ukraine, but all over the world: where dictatorships and despotisms seek to seize free people by force", - said Pokalchuk.