Russia began mobilizing equipment and ammunition for the war in Ukraine from the Far East, the Urals, and other remote areas.

This was stated by Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"In order to fight us today, the enemy must mobilize equipment and ammunition from the Far East, the Urals, and other territories. They have gone to the bank and cannot, as they believe, lose this war," Danilov said.

The National Security and Defense Council Secretary also added that the Russian Federation is gradually destroying the population colonized in the 19th and 20th centuries - there are not many Russians at the front, mostly other nations, from whom they have taken their language, history, traditions and consider them allegedly Russians.

