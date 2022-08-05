Ukraine has already confiscated Russian assets worth 28 billion hryvnias - Zelensky

In Ukraine, Russian assets worth 28 billion hryvnias have already been forcibly seized.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Held a meeting today on sanctions policy, confiscation of Russian assets. As officials reported, assets worth 28 billion hryvnias have already been forcibly seized in Ukraine. This work continues.

More than 900 more facilities belonging specifically to the Russian state have been proposed to be confiscated. And if we estimate the package of property not only of the terrorist state, but also of its residents, we are talking about 36 thousand items for seizure. All this will be aimed at compensating for the damage caused by Russia's war and terror.

I also received information about the results of the group's work to develop and implement an international compensation mechanism and to confiscate Russian assets abroad. All of our partners are actively working on this - Europe and the United States are working on draft laws that would expand the possibility of confiscating Russian assets for Ukraine.

And the Donbass burned by Russian strikes, the bullying of the occupants over Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, the shelling of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Kyiv region, Zhytomyr region, Odessa region and other regions of Ukraine - this is something that Russia will definitely pay for - politically and financially, and its own future, which Russia loses with every strike on our territory," Zelensky said.