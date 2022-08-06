Food crisis can be overcome if partners fulfill their part of obligations - Zelensky

The more our grain is on the world market, the less will be the harvest of political chaos.

This was stated during a video appeal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Three ships with grain for export have left our ports today - from Odessa, from Chernomorsk. Almost 60 thousand tons of corn on board, which is expected by consumers in Turkey, Britain, Ireland.

The first new vessel for loading since February 24 is also coming to the port of Chernomorsk.

The main thing now is to constantly increase exports. Everyone is interested in this, but all adequate world actors. The more of our grain on the world market, the smaller the harvest of political chaos in countries primarily in Africa and Asia, but not only there.

It should be remembered that this year in Europe is much greater demand for imported food than anticipated. European harvests are smaller because of the heat.

But the Ukrainian grain and oilseeds harvest will most likely meet the forecasts - more than 65 million tons are expected.

Therefore, if the partners fulfill their part of the obligations under the grain initiative - the security part - and do not allow new Russian provocations regarding our exports, the food crisis, which was so threatening to the world, can be overcome," Zelensky said.