Troops of Russian Federation are trying to storm positions of AFU in east and are preparing for defense - in south, - General Staff

Russian troops in the east of Ukraine are trying to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while in the south they are preparing for defensive operations.

As Censor.NET reports, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about this in the morning summary on its Facebook page.

Thus, the one hundred and sixty-fourth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

The Russian occupiers continue to carry out air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

There are no major changes on the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. The enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Hai and Mikhalchyna Sloboda of the Chernihiv region, as well as Nova Huta of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy conducted defensive combat operations with the aim of holding the occupied lines and preventing the offensive of Ukrainian units. Conducted remote mining of the area.

In the Kharkiv direction, the districts of Prudianka, Slatyne, Pytomnyk, Petrivka, Korobochkine, Mospanove, and Zamulivka were shelled with barrel and rocket artillery. Carried out airstrikes near Verkhniy Saltiv and Lebiazhe.

Conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the areas of Lisne, Pytomnyk, Riasne, Protopopivka, Pryshyb, and Nortsivka settlements.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from artillery of various types near Mazanivka, Krasnopillia, Sulyhivka, Karnaukhivka, and Virnopillia.

The enemy is conducting an offensive operation in the Donetsk direction, concentrating its main efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. Uses attack and army aviation.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Spirne and Ivano-Dariivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy from tanks, barrel and jet artillery shelled the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Toretsk, Bilohorivka, Krasnopolivka, Severne, and Vershyna. Airstrikes near Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmut, and Berestove.

He led offensive battles in the direction of Yakovlivka - Vershyna and Kodem - Zaitseve, he was unsuccessful, he left. Leads an offensive in the direction of Bakhmut, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the vicinity of New York, Pervomaisky, Vodiany and Opytne. Carried out airstrikes near Novohradskyi, Pavlivka, and Prechystivka. Led an offensive in the direction of Lozove - Nevelske, was unsuccessful, withdrew. Conducted regrouping.

On the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, enemy shelling from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks was recorded in the areas of Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Shevchenko, Novodanilivka, Vilne Pole, Burlatske, Zelene Pole, Zeleny Hai, Chervone, Stepove, and Vremivka settlements. Airstrikes were carried out near Mariinka, Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novosilka, and Temyrivka.

The enemy was conducting aerial reconnaissance by UAVs near Krasnohorivka, Novosilka, and Tavriysky.

The enemy is conducting a defensive operation in the South Bug direction. The main efforts are focused on holding the occupied areas and inflicting maximum losses on the units of the Defense Forces.

The enemy fired tanks and various types of artillery in the areas of Lyman, Prybuzke, Tavriyske, Luch, Myrne, Partizanske, Blahodatne, Shyroke, Kyselivka, Kvitneve, Kavkaz, Bila Krynytsia, Bilohirka, Dobrianka, Osokorivka, and Mykolaivka. He carried out airstrikes in the Andriivka area, as well as the Khutorska valley and the Plotnytsky tract.

Reconnaissance actions of enemy UAVs were recorded in the vicinity of Bila Krynytsia, Nizhny Syrohozy, Lozove, and Andriivka.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the enemy's ship group continues to perform the specified tasks. There remains a threat of missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Four sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.