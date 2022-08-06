Russian army shelled Dnipropetrovsk region from Grad and barrel artillery, there were 20 "arrivals" in Nikopol, there were wounded and destruction, - Reznichenko. PHOTOS

After midnight, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the RMA Valentyn Reznichenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The night seemed to be restless again... After midnight, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol district from the "Grads", and the Kryvy Rih district from the barrel artillery.

As usual, they hit residential areas - people who were sleeping at that time.

20 rockets arrived in Nikopol. Three townspeople were injured. One of them is a 58-year-old man in the hospital. In the city, 11 five-story buildings, up to 40 private houses, a kindergarten and a house of children's creativity were mutilated. The gas pipeline, water pipeline and electricity network were disabled. Several thousand people are without electricity. Emergency teams are working.

In the Kryvy Rih district, the enemy hit the Zelenodolsk community. A power line was cut in Mariansky. A part of the village without light. "Preliminarily, people were not injured," the message reads.

it is noted that in other districts of the region it is calm at the moment.

