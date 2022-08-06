361 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 702 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of August 6, 2022, more than 1,063 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 361 children died and more than 702 were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 371, Kharkiv region - 197, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 58, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhia region - 40," the report says.

It became known that on July 28, a minor boy was wounded in Chornobaivka, Kherson region, due to shelling.

In addition, on March 22, a 6-year-old boy was fatally wounded as a result of shelling in the town of Izium, Kharkiv region.

It also became known that on June 21, a 12-year-old boy died of injuries as a result of shelling from Mali Prohody, Kharkiv region.

2,211 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 230 were completely destroyed.

