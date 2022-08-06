ENG
8 173 9

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 41,900 people, 223 planes, 191 helicopters, 1,802 tanks and 4,051 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 6, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 41,900.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 06.08 are approximately:

personnel - about 41,900 (+250) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1802 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4051 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 955 (+5) units,

MLRS - 260 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 127 (+4) units,

aircraft - 223 (+0) units,

helicopters - 191 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAVs - 744 (+2),

cruise missiles - 182 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2970 (+6) units,

special equipment - 85 (+2).

Read more: 361 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 702 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being verified," the General Staff noted.

Author: 

