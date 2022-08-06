War in Ukraine is entering new phase, Russian Federation is massively shifting troops to south, - British intelligence

Russian forces are concentrated in the south in anticipation of Ukraine's counteroffensive or in preparation for a possible offensive. Long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks, artillery and other weapons continue to move away from the Ukrainian Donbas and head southwest.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

"Russia's war with Ukraine is about to enter a new phase, when the fiercest battles will move to the front line with a length of approximately 350 km, which stretched southwest from Zaporizhzhia to Kherson parallel to the Dnipro River," the message reads.

According to British intelligence, there is information about the transfer of equipment from Russian-occupied Melitopol, Berdiansk, Mariupol and from the Russian mainland via the Kerch bridge to Crimea.

Battalion tactical groups (BTGs), numbering 800 to 1,000 servicemen, have been deployed to Crimea and will almost certainly be used to support Russian forces in the Kherson region. In addition, on August 2, a new BTG was transferred to Crimea, and the BTG from the Eastern Group of Forces is also being redeployed. Most likely, they will be sent to the Kherson region in the coming days, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

According to British intelligence, Ukrainian forces are concentrating their strikes on bridges, ammunition depots and railway tracks, which are increasingly being attacked in the southern regions of Ukraine. The targets include a strategically important railway line linking Kherson with Russian-occupied Crimea to try to affect Russia's ability to resupply.

