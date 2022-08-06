ENG
Danilov on terms and results of counteroffensive of AFU: We must be patient

The terms of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are determined by the military led by the supreme commander, and "sofa" experts do not have information about the real situation at the front.

This was announced by the Secretary of the NSDC, Oleksii Danilov, in an interview with TRC "Kyiv", Censor.NET informs.

"Let's be calm about these things when this (counteroffensive. - Ed.) will take place. The military knows their business, they know when they need to start, and most importantly, how quickly, how to do something useful for our country with the least number of losses : to liberate our territories from the occupier," Danilov said.

According to him, the so-called "couch" experts do not have information about the real situation.

The secretary of the National Security Council noted that "one must be patient and see all this with one's own eyes."

