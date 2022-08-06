Occupiers want to bypass Avdiivka through Pisky for further offensive, but village is still controlled by Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Kyrylenko

Fierce fighting continues in the village of Pisky in Donetsk region, but it is still controlled by the Ukrainian military, despite Russian claims of capture.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on the air of an informational telethon, commenting on information about the alleged establishment of control over Pisky by the Russians.

"The settlement of Pisky is controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces... Yes, it is very hot in the specified settlement, but the professional command has taken additional measures to prevent the enemy's plans from coming true," he said.

According to Kyrylenko, it is also very hot and there is a huge amount of shelling on the entire front line.

In this way, the enemy wants to bypass Avdiivka with the help of the settlement of Pisky in order to carry out a further offensive.

"The enemy's plans are known, so additional measures are being taken to stop him," said the head of the RMA.

He added that the enemy is destroying Avdiivka, where there is not a single surviving building for quite some time.

See more: Russian rocket flew into apartment in Mykolaiv. PHOTO