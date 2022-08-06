Marines destroyed enemy command and observation post, warehouse with ammunition and military equipment during day

Units and units of the Navy inflicted losses on the enemy in Donetsk region and Kherson region.

This is reported on the website of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past day, military units and units of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 3 armored fighting vehicles, 1 warehouse with ammunition and 3 units of motor vehicles in the Kherson direction.

In the Donetsk direction, the marines destroyed 30 Russian invaders, 2 tanks, 2 artillery systems, a mortar, 2 vehicles, a Tor air defense system and a company command and observation post.