ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10122 visitors online
News War Russian agression
3 151 2

Marines destroyed enemy command and observation post, warehouse with ammunition and military equipment during day

вмс

Units and units of the Navy inflicted losses on the enemy in Donetsk region and Kherson region.

This is reported on the website of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past day, military units and units of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 3 armored fighting vehicles, 1 warehouse with ammunition and 3 units of motor vehicles in the Kherson direction.

Read more: AFU destroyed three Russian command posts in south of Ukraine - Humeniuk

In the Donetsk direction, the marines destroyed 30 Russian invaders, 2 tanks, 2 artillery systems, a mortar, 2 vehicles, a Tor air defense system and a company command and observation post.

Author: 

Russian Army (9222) Navy (332) elimination (5179) Donetska region (3846) losses (2037) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2926) Khersonska region (2114)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 