For first time since beginning of full-scale war, Turkish ship approached Ukraine. PHOTO

The Turkish cargo ship FULMAR S approaches the Ukrainian sea trade port "Chornomorsk" - the first vessel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Andrii Klymenko, head of the Monitoring Group of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies and editor-in-chief of the BlackSeaNews portal, reported this on his Facebook page.

The dry cargo left the Turkish port of BANDIRMA in the Sea of Marmara more than 10 days ago. Until August 2, the ship was anchored near the Turkish port of PENDIK, and then until August 5 - at the anchorage near the Bosphorus strait in the Black Sea, from where it left for the port of Chornomorsk at 03:50 p.m.

"The (also Turkish) bulk carrier OSPREY S, IMO: 9300843, which was considered to be the first vessel to receive permission to sail to the ports of Ukraine for export grain, is still at anchor near the entrance to the Bosphorus in the Black Sea. So, our predictions are that it will mostly vessels of Turkish owners are confirmed," Klymenko notes.