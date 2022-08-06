Russians mix military convoys with civilian transport while driving on bridge at dam of Kakhovska HPP, - Sobolevsky

In the Kherson region, Russian troops use civilian transport to move their military convoys. The armed forces cannot work for such purposes.

This was announced on the air of the national telethon by the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevsky, informs Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"They use a pontoon crossing, but it doesn't give results when compared to the Antonivka bridge. First of all, they use the bridge in Kakhovka on the dam - there is also traffic of military equipment and trucks. But they do it like this - they mix their military convoys with local, with civilian transport. The AFU cannot work for such purposes," he said.

Sobolevsky, referring to local residents, also reported that the intensity of strikes by the Armed Forces against the occupiers in the Kherson Region was "simply unprecedented."

It will be recalled that the Planet Labs satellite recorded that the Russian military began to use a separate ferry crossing to move equipment across the Dnipro near occupied Kherson.

This is already the second crossing that was built by the occupiers after accurate strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Antoniv highway and railway bridges. As previously reported by British intelligence, Russian troops built two pontoon bridges near Kherson and equipped a ferry crossing to compensate for the damage to these bridges.

.On the night of July 27, the AFU carried out pinpoint strikes on the Antoniv road bridge in occupied Kherson, destroying the logistics and transport routes of the Russian troops.

