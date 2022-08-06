Pope Francis plans to come to Ukraine before his trip to Kazakhstan, - Ambassador Yurash

The Pope will arrive in Ukraine on an official visit.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polish Radio.

Pope Francis will visit Ukraine before going to Kazakhstan. Ambassador of Ukraine to the Holy See Andriy Yurash said this after the audience regarding the visit of the pontiff to Kyiv in the Vatican.

Pope Francis stated that he is very close to Ukraine and wants to express this closeness with his visit. According to Yuras, Ukraine has been waiting for the Pope for many years.

The Vatican previously reported that the visit of Francis to the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, is scheduled for September 13-15, on the occasion of a gathering of religious leaders from around the world.