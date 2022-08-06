New wave of forced mobilization has begun in temporarily occupied Luhansk region, - Defence Intelligence

A new wave of forced mobilization began on August 1 of this year in the territory of temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk to equip units of the mobilization reserve. Individuals who are unfit for service and those who had a "deferral" are selected.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

As noted, the formation of new motorized rifle battalions and the restoration of combat capability of existing motorized rifle battalions are being carried out as part of the structural motorized rifle units of the 2nd Army Corps (Luhansk) of the Russian occupying forces. In Luhansk, two busloads of men, most of them porters, were taken from the market within 40 minutes. In Alchevsk, men were taken in the middle of the streets. The population is outraged, the men are hiding.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reports that the number of patrols on the streets of Khrustalnyi city has increased, and without explanation, they take men to the military commissariat. Raids continue at enterprises and commercial establishments where men are fit for military service work.

At the same time, discontent is spreading among the already mobilized men about the terrible attitude of the command in the occupying army towards the local personnel. In particular, information is spreading that Russians are given modern body armor and helmets, and locals are given ammunition of 1941-1945 years.