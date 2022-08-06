Troops of Russian Federation advanced in three directions: they received decisive repulse from Ukrainian soldiers and withdrew, - General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation tried to advance in the Sloviansk direction, and tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of Striapivka-Bakhmutske, Pokrovske-Soledar, Pokrovske-Bakhmut, Volodymyrivka-Yakovlivka, Vidrodzhennia-Vershyna, Pokrovske-Vershyna, tried to break through the defense of our troops in the directions Spartak-Avdiivka, Vesele-Pisky, Novoselivka-Druha Krasnohorivka , Oleksandrivka-Mariinka, Kyrylivka-Pavlivka, and Prechistivka-Novomayorske. In all the indicated directions, the enemy was resolutely repulsed by Ukrainian soldiers and retreated

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the AFU as of 6:00 p.m. on 08/06/2022 regarding the Russian invasion, Censor.NET reports.

It has been 164 days of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion

The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polissia directions. The threat of the enemy launching missiles and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire near Yanzhulivka, Mykolaivka, and Zalizny Mist in the Chernihiv region, as well as near Nova Huta in the Sumy region.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction. He used barrel and rocket artillery for shelling the districts of Prudianka, Duvanka, Zolochiv, and another 27 settlements. Carried out airstrikes near Verkhniy Saltiv, Lebiazhe, and Husarivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Sulyhivka, Dovhenke, Dolyna, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Karnaukhivka, Kurulka, Rydne, Dibrivne, Hrushuvaha, Bohorodycne, and Maiak.

Separate units of the enemy tried to advance to the area of the western outskirts of Bohorodychne, they did not succeed, they retreated.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction. Fired from tanks and artillery near Siversk, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Dronivka, Donetsk, Hryhorivka, Riznyvka, Mykolaivka, Spirne, Zvanivka, Pereiizne, Kalenykiv, Dolyna, and Vyiimka.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy shelling was recorded near Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaytsevo, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Yuriivka, Bakhmutske, Berestovo, Pokrovske and Ivanhrad. Russian attack and army aircraft struck near Zaitsevo, Soledar, Bakhmut, Berestovo, and Yakovlivka.

The occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of Striapivka - Bakhmutske, Pokrovske - Soledar, Pokrovske - Bakhmut, Volodymyrivka - Yakovlivka, Vidrodzhenka - Vershyna, Pokrovske - Vershyna. In all the indicated directions, the enemy was resolutely repulsed by Ukrainian soldiers and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy's barrel and rocket artillery shelled the districts of Avdiivka, Pisky, Netaylovo, Nevelsky, and New York. Assault aircraft of the occupiers operated near New York, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, and Mariinka.

With offensive actions, the Russian invaders tried to break through the defense of our troops in the directions of Spartak - Avdiivka, Vesele - Pisky, Novoselivka Druga - Krasnohorivka, Oleksandrivka - Mariinka, Kyrylivka - Pavlivka and Prechistivka - Novomayorske. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the enemy and pushed them back.

In the Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out shelling near Novomykhailivka, Shevchenkove, Velyka Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychny, Novodanylivka, Zelene Pole and Charivne. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Temyrivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka and Prechistivka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied positions and prevent the Defense Forces from creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive and liberating the temporarily captured territory by systematically using the available means of fire damage along the contact line and in the depth of the defense.

The occupiers used army aircraft for strikes near Andriivka. Aerial reconnaissance of the area was actively carried out by UAVs.

Four sea-based cruise missile carriers are in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons in the waters of the Black Sea.

There remains a threat of missile strikes on military facilities and infrastructure elements throughout the territory of Ukraine. Do not ignore air raid signals.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win together! Glory to Ukraine!" - summary says.