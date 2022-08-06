Comments of "military experts" about actions of AFU should be equated with sin, - Ministry of Defense

Some statements of "military experts" about the actions of the AFU during the active phase of the war can be included in the list of sins because the enemy benefits from them.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar stated this on her Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The comments of "military experts" about the actions of the Armed Forces at the time of the active phase of the war are already listed as the 11th sin. A respected journalist and an equally respected former high-ranking military man conduct a conversation on the air about how to deceive the enemy with information. And at the same time, they concrete examples of real statements. For example, if information is provided that the Armed Forces are planning to attack such and such an object - and they call it a real object, then according to their expert opinion an attack should be expected somewhere on another object. And this information, on their opinion is aimed at making the enemy concentrate their forces on the wrong object," the post reads.

Malyar considers this an example of direct damage to the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The interlocutors demonstrate how well they are aware of the fact that information about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces in a certain direction (and they call the direction) - in their opinion, is an information strategy. And they try to discuss how justified such a strategy is. This is an example of direct damage to the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Secondly, it undermines trust in the statements of the military-political leadership of the country. Undermining such trust during war weakens the process of consolidation of society for the sake of victory. Who has benefited from this now? the enemy," the Deputy Defense Minister adds.