Zelensky instructed Zaluzhny to consider strengthening of Air Defense Forces of Kharkiv and region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny to consider the possibility of strengthening the air defense system of Kharkiv and the region in response to the petition.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in Volodymyr Zelensky's response to the petition.

According to him, since the beginning of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the military-political leadership of the country and the defense forces have taken several measures aimed at strengthening the air defense system and ensuring the repulsion of enemy strikes from the air.

"Considering that the air defense of the city of Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region is carried out in the general air defense system of Ukraine, I instructed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine V. Zaluzhny, who is responsible for its organization and management, to consider the issues raised in the electronic petition and to inform her about the results of the review the author," Zelensky noted.

Read more: Occupiers want to bypass Avdiivka through Pisky for further offensive, but village is still controlled by Armed Forces of Ukraine, - Kyrylenko