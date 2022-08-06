Vereshchuk asks residents of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to evacuate urgently: "We are preparing to launch counteroffensive"

The AFU are preparing to go on a counteroffensive in the south, in connection with which residents of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are called to evacuate immediately.

The relevant statement was made by the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"We are preparing to launch a counteroffensive. Our army is once again asking for help with the evacuation of the civilian population," she said.

According to Vereshchuk, 1,000-1,200 people leave these areas every day, which means that people are heeding the calls.

"People are leaving, and they are leaving more and more. I am grateful to those families who dare and get into vehicles for volunteers, use evacuation trains and buses, everything possible to get out and adapt," the minister added.