In the evening, new explosions were heard near the ZNPP in Enerhodar, - the City Hall

On Saturday, August 6, new explosions rumbled near the nuclear power plant in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Yana Dabizha, head of affairs of the Energodar City Council, warned on the air of a nationwide telethon about the serious threat of an uncontrolled nuclear disaster, reports Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

"While humanity is afraid of Putin's guided nuclear weapons, there is a risk of an uncontrolled nuclear disaster in Energodar at any moment," she sharply stated.

According to the official, in the occupied city, the Russian invaders continue to shell the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Around 05:00 p.m. there were new explosions.