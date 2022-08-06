"Grain Corridor" has started working in two directions - to exit and to entrance to ports of Ukraine, - Kubrakov

For the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia on February 24, on Saturday evening, a vessel for loading - the bulk carrier FULMAR S - arrived in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to him, the ship arrived within the scope of the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports.

The Minister believes that the arrival of FULMAR S means the start of the "grain corridor" in two directions - to the exit and entrance to the ports of Ukraine.

"This event is also an important signal to the market that the "grain corridor" is a safe and, most importantly, profitable business opportunity for shipowners to return to Ukrainian ports," Kubrakov added.

"Our goal is to reach a monthly transshipment volume of 3 million tons of agricultural products in the ports of Velyka Odessa," Kubrakov commented.

As reported, the dry cargo left the Turkish port of BANDIRMA in the Marmara Sea more than 10 days ago. Until August 2, the ship was anchored near the Turkish port of PENDIK, and then until August 5 - at the anchorage near the Bosphorus strait in the Black Sea, from where it left for the port of Chornomorsk at 03:50 p.m.

Also remind, at the end of July, Ukraine, Turkey, the UN and Russia signed a "grain agreement" on guarantees for the export of Ukrainian grain by sea.