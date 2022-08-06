Defence Intelligence explained why Russia is preparing show trial of prisoners in Mariupol: "Moral pressure on Ukrainian defenders with aim of intimidating and destabilizing Ukraine"

The intelligence emphasized that any illegal courts organized by Russia will not be legitimate either for Ukraine or for the whole world.

The trial of Ukrainian prisoners of war, which the Russian occupiers are preparing in Mariupol, is aimed at intimidating Ukrainian society. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the press service of the Main Defence Intelligence, said this on the air of the telethon. Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"Moral pressure continues on the Ukrainian defenders who are in captivity, on the entire Ukrainian society and native defenders, with the aim of intimidating and destabilizing Ukraine, and further spreading absurd propaganda and calling the defenders of their country "fascists," he said.

According to him, the occupiers are playing a game for the zombified Russian public.

See more: Bellingcat investigators identified Russian occupant who castrated Ukrainian prisoner of war. PHOTO

"This does not stop Ukraine from protecting its territory, including the fight for the return of its defenders... The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War continues to fight, negotiations continue so that Ukrainian defenders return home," Yusov said.

He also emphasized that any illegal courts organized by Russia will not be legitimate either for Ukraine or for the whole world.