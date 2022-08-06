Occupiers are undermining infrastructure of Kherson, preparing for offensive of AFU, - intelligence

Ukrainian intelligence has data on the mining of vital infrastructure in occupied Kherson.

As Censor.NET informs, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the speech of Andrii Iusov, the representative of the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, on the air of the national telethon.

Scouts have information that in Kherson the occupiers mined vital communications, including gas, electricity, and water supplies.

The military points out that this is a strategy of terror and scorched earth, which the Russians are preparing for, before the inevitable counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces in the south.

"This strategy will not work, but nevertheless, we see such things in the mind of a sick dictatorship," Iusov said.

