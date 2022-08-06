IAEA asks for admission to plant after shelling nuclear power plant: Nuclear disaster is possible

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, after the Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia NPP, warns of a nuclear disaster and insists on an IAEA mission to the plant.

"I am extremely concerned about yesterday's shelling of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which highlights the very real danger of a nuclear disaster that can threaten the health of the population and the environment in Ukraine and beyond," Grossi said.

The director of the IAEA stated that military actions that endanger the safety of the ZNPP are "completely unacceptable and should be avoided at all costs."

"I strongly and strongly urge all parties to exercise the utmost restraint in the vicinity of this important nuclear facility with six reactors. And I condemn any acts of violence committed at or near the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant or against its personnel," Grossi said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian personnel working at the occupied station should be able to perform their duties without threats or pressure, which also undermines the safety of the NPP.

"To prevent the situation from further spiraling out of control, the presence of the IAEA to provide technical support in the field of nuclear safety is of paramount importance.

...For four months now, I am ready to head the mission of IAEA experts on safety and guarantees for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in the country... This vital mission has not yet taken place due to no fault of the IAEA. Despite our best efforts, this is not yet possible.

I will not give up. I will continue to insist - and I will insist again - that this IAEA mission finally takes place," he stated.