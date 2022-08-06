Troops of Russian Federation mined power units of ZNPP and brought equipment into territory, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the information that the Russian army mined the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Russian occupiers brought weapons and explosives to the territory of Zaporizhzhya NPP. Andrii Iusov, a representative of the press service of the State Government of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

He emphasized that currently international organizations, in particular the IAEA, do not control the ZNPP.

"Moreover, international investigations have been made public, which clearly show how the Russians bring weapons, equipment, and explosives into the territory of the power units. There is confirmed information about the mining of the power units by the Russian occupying forces of the ZNPP in Energodar. It is clear that this is nuclear blackmail and danger," Iusov said.

Read more: IAEA asks for admission to plant after shelling nuclear power plant: Nuclear disaster is possible

The intelligence representative emphasized that the Russians can confirm their non-involvement in nuclear blackmail and shelling of the ZNPP by handing control over it to the IAEA and an international commission.

"The IAEA does not control the UN, and all structures do not control the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Ukrinform quoted Iusov as saying.

He stated that the whole world should sound the alarm in order to stop the possible repetition of various scenarios - one of which is the repetition of "nuclear Olenivka".