Russians shelled Sumy region more than 200 times on August 6, - RMA

On August 6, during the day, the Russians shelled the territories of Esman, Hlukhiv, Buryn, Shalyhin, Bilopillia, and Mykolaiv communities of the Sumy region.

As Censor.NET informs, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, head of RMA, wrote about this on Telegram.

In total, about 200 arrivals were recorded.

At around 11:00 a.m., shelling from grenade launchers - 10 hits and from small arms (several machine gun rounds) was recorded in Hlukhiv.

Artillery shelling of the territory continued in Esman community from 10:40 a.m. - 15 airstrikes.

