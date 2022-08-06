On August 7, four ships with Ukrainian grain will leave Odesa and Chornomorsk
On Sunday, August 7, within the framework of international agreements, four ships with Ukrainian grain are scheduled to leave the seaports of Ukraine
As Censor.NET reports, the Ministry of Defense of Turkey informed about this on Twitter on August 6.
"The result of [Turkish] Defense Minister Hulusi Akar's contacts and intensive work and coordination in the joint coordination center in Istanbul is the departure of four ships from Ukrainian ports tomorrow," the tweet reads.
The Ministry of Defense of Turkey clarified that one ship will leave the port in Odesa and three from the port in Chornomorsk.
