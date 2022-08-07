Armed Forces of Ukraine have already freed 1,060 settlements of Ukraine from invaders, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that the Ukrainian military has already liberated 1,060 settlements of Ukraine from the invaders.

As Censor.NET informs, he said this during his evening address.

"A total of 1,060 settlements have already been vacated, and the absolute majority of them require significant restoration work, demining, and the construction of social facilities. And I thank all our partners who joined the relevant work. In particular, this week the Estonian delegation visited the districts of the Zhytomyr region, which is helping with recovery. Estonia was the first to choose objects for financing within the framework of the Fast Recovery plan," said Zelensky.

According to him, the authorities of Ukraine are working with diplomats and companies regarding all other areas that need support and restoration work.

The head of state also said that during this week the Armed Forces of Ukraine and intelligence "achieved powerful results" in destroying the logistics of the Russian army, rear bases of the invaders.

