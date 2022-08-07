Russians began to carry out roundups of men in TOTDL, mobilized are given ammunition of 1941-1945 model, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The occupiers forcibly take men from the streets to the military commissariats.

This is reported on the page of the Main Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

According to intelligence data, a new wave of forced mobilization began in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk. on August 1. The Russians are mobilizing persons who are unfit for service and those who have had a "deferral".

Thus, as part of the structural motorized rifle units of the 2nd Army Corps (Luhansk) of the Russian occupying forces, new motorized rifle battalions are being formed and the combat capability of existing motorized rifle battalions is being restored. In Luhansk, two busloads of men, most of them porters, were taken from the market within 40 minutes. In Alchevsk, men were taken in the middle of the streets. The population is outraged, the men are hiding.

Read more: Defence Intelligence explained why Russia is preparing show trial of prisoners in Mariupol: "Moral pressure on Ukrainian defenders with aim of intimidating and destabilizing Ukraine"

Total forced mobilization continues in many settlements. For example, the number of patrols on the streets of the city of Khrustalnyi has increased, and without explanation, they take men to military police stations. Raids continue at enterprises and commercial establishments where men fit for military service work.

At the same time, discontent is spreading among the already mobilized TOTDL men about the terrible attitude of the command in the occupying army towards the local personnel. In particular, information is spreading that Russians are given modern body armor and helmets, and locals are given ammunition of the 1941-1945 model.

Read more: Occupiers are undermining infrastructure of Kherson, preparing for offensive of AFU, - intelligence