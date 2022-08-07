361 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 703 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 1,064 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 7, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 361. The number of injured has increased - more than 703.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk Oblast - 371, Kharkiv Oblast - 197, Kyiv Oblast - 116, Chernihiv Oblast - 68, Luhansk Oblast - 61, Mykolaiv Oblast - 59, Kherson Oblast - 55, Zaporizhia Oblast - 40. On August 5, 17 a one-year-old girl," the message says.

2,211 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 230 were completely destroyed.