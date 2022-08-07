ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12330 visitors online
News War
8 551 14

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 42,200 people, 223 planes, 191 helicopters, 1,805 tanks and 4,055 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 7, the loss of enemy personnel are approximate 42,200.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 07.08 are approximately:

personnel - about 42,200 (+300) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1805 (+3) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 4055 (+4) units,

artillery systems - 958 (+3) units,

MLRS  - 260 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 132 (+5) units,

aircraft - 223 (+0) units,

helicopters - 191 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 750 (+6),

cruise missiles - 182 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2978 (+8) units,

special equipment - 86 (+1).

Watch more: Captured occupier: Putin thought everything would go smoothly. But everything dragged on, personnel was demoralized. VIDEO

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 42,200 people, 223 planes, 191 helicopters, 1,805 tanks and 4,055 armored vehicles 01

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being clarified," the report states.

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) Armed Forces HQ (4126) elimination (5196) arms (864) losses (2038)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 