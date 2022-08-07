Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 42,200 people, 223 planes, 191 helicopters, 1,805 tanks and 4,055 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 7, the loss of enemy personnel are approximate 42,200.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 07.08 are approximately:

personnel - about 42,200 (+300) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1805 (+3) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 4055 (+4) units,

artillery systems - 958 (+3) units,

MLRS - 260 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 132 (+5) units,

aircraft - 223 (+0) units,

helicopters - 191 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 750 (+6),

cruise missiles - 182 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2978 (+8) units,

special equipment - 86 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being clarified," the report states.