Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 4 S-300 air defense systems, Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile defense system, ammunition depot and 72 occupants, - OC "South"

In the southern direction, the occupiers' warehouses and enemy equipment were destroyed.

This was reported on the page of the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

On August 6, the Ukrainian attack aircraft with the addition of a tactical bomber, fighter jets and helicopters carried out 9 strikes on 3 strongholds, 4 enemy concentrations, weapons and equipment, an ammunition depot and a radar station.

The missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine performed more than 200 fire missions, including working on the enemy's air defense forces.

The destruction of 4 S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems and the "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile gun complex, a 122-mm howitzer, an enemy reconnaissance drone, armored and automotive equipment was confirmed. The field ammunition depot was also destroyed, and 72 occupiers were eliminated. The final losses of the enemy are still being investigated.

