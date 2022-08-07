Situation in regions during day: attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv - under enemy fire, battles in Kherson region

This morning, the enemy fired at industrial enterprises on the outskirts of Mykolaiv; four explosions were recorded in Kharkiv - two rockets hit the territory of the plant in the Industrial district; in the Kherson region, hostilities continued throughout the day.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts at night. The enemy struck from the "Hrad" in the Nikopol district.

Two people were injured in Marhanets, one person was hospitalized. In the city, 48 private houses, farm buildings, cars, and a bus stop were damaged. The power grid was disabled, and several thousand townspeople were left without electricity.

In Chervonorihorivka - without victims and destruction. The Russians shelled the Kryvy Rih district with "Hurricanes" and barrel artillery. They hit two communities - Apostolivska and Zelenodolska. There are no injuries or damage.

Four explosions were recorded in Kharkiv. In the morning, two rockets hit the territory of the plant in the Industrial district. One rocket damaged critical infrastructure in Nemyshlyansky district. Another one in the Novobavar district hit the ground near the courthouse.

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy shelled the Izyum, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, and Chuhuiiv districts. There are hits on open areas, households, and farm buildings. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

In the Luhansk region, the Russians organized assaults three times, during each of which they attacked from several sides at once. In particular, they led an offensive near Verkhnyokamyansk but were forced to retreat due to resistance from the AFU. 12 times the Russians used barrel artillery, four more - reactive. Mortars were engaged the same number of times, two rocket strikes were made. The settlements around which the front line runs are fired upon by the invaders with all types of weapons, including tanks. Six strikes were carried out by enemy attack and army aircraft.

In the Donetsk region, the Russians shelled Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Zalizne, Soledar, Pervomaiske, Pivdenne, New York, Novoselivka, and Sontsivka during the past day. A pedestrian bridge, five private residential buildings, one high-rise building, a warehouse, and an outbuilding were damaged. At night and in the morning, the Russians fired rockets at Kurakhovo, from the "Hurricane" in Sloviansk, houses in the private sector were damaged. From 5:00 a.m., shelling began along the entire front line around Avdiivka, massive artillery shelling of the city. In the region, five people were killed and eight were injured in one day.

Explosions rang out again in Mykolaiv in the morning. As the head of the regional military administration, Vitaly Kim reported, in the morning the enemy fired at industrial enterprises on the outskirts of the city.

"In the morning of August 7, around 4:00 a.m., the enemy fired at industrial enterprises on the outskirts of the city. So far, there were no victims or injured. Detailed information is being clarified," the head of the region wrote.

He added that in the Voznesensk district tonight, approximately at 02:12 a.m., the village was shelled. As a result of which three residential buildings were destroyed in Buhske. According to preliminary information, there were no victims.

Kim also reported that on August 6, Mykolaiv was again fired upon from the Smerch and Uragan multiple rocket systems, and the enemy tried to destroy industrial infrastructure facilities.

As noted in the report of the RMA, the shelling of the territory and nearby settlements of the Bereznehuvate continues. During the past day, the town of Bereznehuvate was shelled. One person died and five were injured. Residential buildings and objects of civil infrastructure were damaged.

In the Kherson region, hostilities continued throughout the day. The armed forces of Ukraine continue to attack warehouses and positions of Russians and collaborators. The situation is tense in all districts of the region. The "referendum" remains the main topic on all propaganda resources. Representatives of the invaders are actively traveling around the communities of the Kherson region and agitating for joining Russia.