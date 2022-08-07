War in Ukraine will last at least until summer of 2023. Very difficult times are still ahead, - Walker

The coming winter will be difficult for Europe, Ukraine and even for Russia, in particular, regarding energy resources. However, extremely difficult times are still ahead, because after winter there will be the next stage of military operations.

Such an opinion was expressed by the former special representative of the US for Ukrainian affairs, Kurt Volker, in a conversation with TSN, Censor.NET informs.

According to the diplomat, currently, Ukraine is unable to quickly expel the invaders from its land. For objective reasons, the war against Russia will last at least until the summer of 2023. Volker emphasized that the complexity of the situation is exacerbated by the energy crisis in Europe, which is caused by Russia's gas blackmail.

He warned: that this winter will be difficult for everyone: Europe, Ukraine, and Russia as well.

"But we will provide not only military aid but also financial and humanitarian aid. Winter will be difficult for the EU due to problems with energy resources. They are preparing for winter," Volker said. He added that he recently spoke with a representative of Germany, where the cost of energy is a big problem.

"They are trying to figure out how to survive everything... It is necessary to understand that extremely difficult times are still ahead. But Ukraine has made enormous progress to be where it is now. We must prepare that it will be difficult after the winter because there will be the next stage of military operations The war will continue next year both in spring and summer," said the American diplomat.

Read more: Russia is deploying additional troops in Belarus, - General Staff

At the same time, he emphasized that the USA sees that Ukraine values and professes European values and democracy and is ready to fight for it. The United States is ready to help in this.

"The USA helps everyone in this matter - to fight for freedom and democracy. I know that now there are reservations that the USA may not support Ukraine as much as in the first months of the war. These are appropriate questions. Because we remember the example of Afghanistan when we very quickly got out of there after 20 years of presence. But this year we allocated $ 40 billion in aid, next year we will also need quite a lot of money, and we need to put it in our budget," Volker informed.

He also noted that currently, support for Ukraine is very strong among both parties - Democratic and Republican, as well as - in the chambers of Congress, in the White House, and society.

"Given this support, I do not see the level of support decreasing. Sufficiently large funds are reserved for the end of this fiscal year and the next," the diplomat added.

Read more: Situation in regions during day: attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv - under enemy fire, battles in Kherson region