Guardian reports on new case of Russian abuse of Ukrainian military personnel in Donbas

The British newspaper Guardian reports on new cases of abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Russian-occupied territories of Donbass.

The correspondent of the newspaper, who covers the war in Ukraine, writes about the video and photos that show the head of a person impaled on a pole on a fence near a house in the city of Popasna, which was captured by Russian troops in May, informs Censor.NET with reference to the Voice of America.

The British newspaper refers to a photo published on Facebook on July 5 by the head of the RMA of the Luhansk region Serhii Haidai.

As the correspondent of the British newspaper writes, since then the picture has been widely distributed on social networks. Ukrainians accused the Russian military of medieval barbarism and compared the actions of the Russians to the characters of the epic movie "The Lord of the Rings".

"The video shows the headless and armless body of a man dressed in military uniform lying in the yard of a house. His head is impaled on a wooden post, and his hands are impaled on metal spikes on the fence on either side of the head," says the Guardian article.

The Guardian newspaper says it cannot confirm the authenticity of the photo. But according to geolocation data, the photo is probably real and was taken at the end of July near the center of Popasnaya, at 21 Nagirna Street. The address can be seen in the photo.

The Ukrainian army retreated from Popasna at the beginning of May. In July, as a result of prolonged fighting, Russian troops captured the entire Luhansk region. Ukrainian officials have confirmed that fierce fighting continues. Popasna suffered significant destruction.

The photo is the latest published case of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, the Guardian writes.

Also remind, that on August 5, the international investigative group of journalists Bellingcat published an investigation into the case of atrocities by the Russian military against a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

