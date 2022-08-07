"Grain Corridor": Second ship is being prepared for departure from Istanbul to ports of Ukraine

The Osprey S bulk carrier will be the second vessel since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military aggression, which will leave Turkey for Ukraine as part of the Istanbul Grain Initiative.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Turkey on Twitter on Sunday, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, it is currently being inspected by representatives of the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) north of Istanbul.

In addition, the SCC on Sunday will also inspect the Polarnet vessel under the Turkish flag, which will bring 12,000 tons of corn to Karasa, as well as the dry cargo Rojen, which is going to England with 13,000 tons of corn.

As reported, the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier Fulmar S arrived at the port of Chornomorsk on Saturday, August 6, and will enter the port on Sunday, becoming the first vessel to arrive in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Eight ships with corn, sunflower seeds and sunflower oil with a total weight of more than 250,000 tons have already left the ports of Ukraine. Four of them with 84.5 thousand tons have already arrived in Istanbul and have passed or are passing inspection of the SCC.

Read more: "Grain Corridor" has started working in two directions - to exit and to entrance to ports of Ukraine, - Kubrakov