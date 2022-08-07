More than 3.5 million Ukrainians were left homeless due to Russian shelling

Russians attack civilian objects 60 times more often than military ones.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the United24 platform.

"For the sixth month in a row, Ukrainians have become victims of terrorist acts almost every day. The recent shelling of the Mykolaiv region and Kharkiv region are targeting civilian objects. They are the targets of the occupiers 60 times more often than military objects, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC of Ukraine," the message reads.

To date, more than 50% of the housing stock of Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Bucha, Severodonetsk, and Lysychansk has been damaged or destroyed. The number of Ukrainians left homeless exceeds 3.5 million people.

Watch more: TSN journalists came under fire at front. VIDEO

Throughout the country, as a result of Russian attacks, more than 830 health care facilities, 2,129 educational institutions, and more than 530 objects of culture and art were damaged.