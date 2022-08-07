Occupiers are actually blackmailing people with survival in order to force them to take part in pseudo-referendum in Luhansk region, - Haidai. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers in Luhansk region accelerated the preparation of the pseudo-referendum. In particular, active campaigning is carried out.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"People are lured to a fake referendum with food, water, building materials, as well as promises of a good life from the screen of a mobile TV, which brainwashes the population in the occupied cities all day long. This is a kind of blackmail. "We will help you meet your basic needs, and you go to "referendum". If not, die, and we will draw the result without you," the official said.

According to Haidai, the occupiers are already compiling a register of premises where they will hold elections without a choice.

In addition, lying propaganda newspapers-heralds have already appeared in every settlement.