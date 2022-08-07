Zelensky - Michel: Russian nuclear terror requires more decisive response - sanctions on nuclear industry and nuclear fuel

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed Russia's nuclear terrorism and the actions of the Russian occupiers at the Zaporizhia NPP with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Zelensky announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"I spoke with Charles Michel, I talked about the situation on the battlefield, in particular at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Russian nuclear terror requires a more decisive response from the international community - sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also informs that during the conversation they positively assessed the start of grain export by sea.

"They coordinated preparations for the summit of the Crimean Platform and other events. He emphasized the importance of unlocking the package of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine as soon as possible," Zelensky added.

