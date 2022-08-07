At night, Ukrainian military destroyed "Pantsir S-1" air defense missile defense system, radar station and eliminated 23 occupiers, - OC "South"

In the southern direction, the equipment and manpower of the enemy were destroyed.

This was reported on the page of the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units continue to maintain fire control over logistics points and transport arteries of the occupied territories.

The confirmed losses of the Russian troops during the night are 23 invaders, a radar station to one of the anti-aircraft missile systems, an anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S1" and 2 military vehicles.

Earlier it was reported that during the day Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300 and anti-aircraft missile gun complex "Pantsir-S1", 122-mm howitzer, enemy reconnaissance drone, armored and automotive equipment. The field storage of ammunition was also destroyed, and 72 occupants were eliminated.