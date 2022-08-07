600 Ukrainians were released from captivity, including more than 100 civilians, - Smirnov

Since February, Ukraine has returned 600 of its citizens from Russian captivity.

This was announced by the director of the National Information Bureau Oleksandr Smirnov, Censor.NET reports.

Employees of the National Information Bureau have helped to return almost 600 Ukrainians from captivity, including more than 100 civilians, since its establishment. Civilians are not exchanged, but returned. According to the bureau, there are still 5,911 deported or forcibly displaced children in Russia.

According to the National Police, as of August 7, 204 more children are wanted, more than 4,000 children have been found. Russia publicly declares that "they relocated 448,000 children," Smirnov emphasized.